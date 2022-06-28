HomeAppsPhotoshopLearn How to Use Focus Stacking for Sharper Images

Learn How to Use Focus Stacking for Sharper Images

Published on

By Brian Adam
Landscape photographers often want to maximize their depth of field to get everything from front to back entirely in focus and sharp. If you want maximum sharpness, employing focus stacking can be the key, and this great video will show you how it works. 

Coming to you from Perea Photography, this excellent video will show you how to use focus stacking in Photoshop for maximizing the sharpness of your images. You might think that to get maximum sharpness from front to back that you can simply close down your aperture, but after a certain point, you will run into issues with diffraction and will start to lose that sharpness you are looking for. A good compromise is using the hyperfocal distance, but if you want the highest level of sharpness possible, focus stacking is the way to go. It is also a good technique to know for macro photography, where depth of field is at a premium. Luckily, it is not a particularly difficult or time-intensive process; check out the video above for the full rundown from Perea. 

And if you really want to dive into landscape photography, check out “Photographing The World 1: Landscape Photography and Post-Processing with Elia Locardi.” 

