Learn how to search within safari web pages on iPhone and iPad

One of the most used commands when we are working on a computer is “search”. When we are working in a text editing program such as Word or Pages, we use the key combination to search for a word in the document. We do the same when we surf the Internet. On these occasions we use the combination of Control + F and the “search” command appears. However on iPhone and iPad, that combination cannot be used. Now we show you how it is done.

Command “search” in Safari while browsing on iPhone and iPad

Many times we are browsing Safari with our iPhone or iPad and we have the need to search for a word within that Web that we are seeing. Especially when it comes to a list of names. On our computers, the way to do it is easy, with the key combination of control + Fbut not so on most portable devices.

But there’s no problem. It’s easier than we think. Now we explain it:

We open the website what we want or need where to look

what we want or need where to look Then we have to look at the options bar below in the browser and that we have at the bottom.

in the browser and that we have at the bottom. We choose the one from to share , as indicated in the first photo that we put below. What we will get are several options. Remember that the first ones that come up are the quick action ones, that is, the one most normally used by us and that they are usually applications such as WhatsApp or mail.

, as indicated in the first photo that we put below. What we will get are several options. Remember that the first ones that come up are the quick action ones, that is, the one most normally used by us and that they are usually applications such as WhatsApp or mail. We have to go a little further down, to the Web’s own options and as we see in the second photo below, we have the command “search on page”.

We select and A box will appear where and the keyboard to be able to enter the term to search for. We can also use the microphone if we want to dictate

How did you find out? the maneuver is quite easy and surely it solves more than one headache when it comes to having to read one by one, for example the list of names of the participants in a race.

We hope it has been useful to you this tutorial on how to search in Safari from an iPhone or an iPad.