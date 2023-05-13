Learn how to limit access to Chromecast control when playing content

- Advertisement -

He Chromecast It is a multimedia transmission device that allows you to play content on your TV screen, as long as it has an HDMI input. But in addition to this functionality, one of the most interesting features of the Chromecast is the possibility of allowing other users control playback that is being transmitted.

By default, the Chromecast is set to allow other users to control the playback of content while it’s being cast, which can be useful in situations like parties or gatherings where multiple people want to share content. However, in some cases you may prefer disable this feature to maintain greater control over what is being played.

So it will be the only one that will control the Chromecast

Deactivating the option to allow other users to control your content is very simple. To do so, you must first access the device settings. To do this, make sure your Chromecast is connected to the same Wi-Fi network than your mobile device, then open the Google Home app and select your Chromecast. Then click the button settings that appears at the top right of the screen.

Once you are in the settings screen, look for the section of System and select it. Within this section, you will find the option to Send, which is the one that allows you to configure who can control the reproduction of the content. If you click on it, you will see a list appear with three options: Always, While content is being sent, and Never.

This is the final step you have to take

To disable the option to allow other users to control your content, simply select the option Never. In this way, only you can control the playback that is being transmitted through the Chromecast. It is important to note that, if you deactivate this option, you will also lose the possibility of controlling the playback of the content from other devices, so you will have to do it from the device that is connected to the Chromecast.

In short, the Chromecast is a device Very versatile that allows you to stream multimedia content to your TV easily and quickly. If you’d rather keep more control over what’s playing (which also adds some nice privacy), turning off allowing other users to control your content is a good option that you can easily configure through the Google Home control app. which is available for both iOS and Android.

