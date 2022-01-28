The phrase big data is being thrown around a lot these days. To the point that it is often easily associated with technical terms, such as: computational intelligence, data mining and semantic web. It is also related to social networks. And this aspect in particular sticks Brahim Lejdel’s research, which aims to discover how to analyze social big data with state-of-the-art tools in order to extract new knowledge.

What do social networks represent for social big data?

Via Pixabay

Have you ever wondered how many people share images, videos and more on their social networks every day? It is difficult to get the account of it, because people do that not only in a specific social network. Many use Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and others.

Well, all that information that has been shared publicly by those millions of people could be used by those who analyze big social data to extract valuable information that could be useful to NGOs, marketing companies, researchers in socioeconomics, the health sector, among others.

What are the challenges of this research?

Brahim Lejdel points out that the combination of big data technologies and traditional machine learning algorithms have already posed challenges in the field of social media. However, the biggest obstacle revolves around how to manage to process, store, represent and visualize the numerous data that is protected in big data.

What novelties does this research bring to improve the analysis of big social data?

By applying a hybrid approach of multi-agent systems and algorithms, researchers will be able to extract entities and their relationship with social big data. Making it possible to get very useful knowledge from it.

Lejdel clarifies that the investigation is still in its infancy and that there is a long way to go before they can perfect their processes. However, this work is promising, since with this model valuable information could be extracted to improve the experience of users and services.