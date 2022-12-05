Learn geography with the games with maps that this website has

In the past, to learn geography we had to turn to a book, find the map of a specific region and begin to observe the names of the different provinces and delimited regions on its surface.

Over time, technology has given this process dynamism, giving us the opportunity to explore the maps in easier and more fun ways.

One of them is through games, which you can find on the Interactive Maps website and which will be very useful for learning about world geography. A game that expands our list of geography games that we have been publishing in the last 17 years.

This is how on this website you will have the opportunity to learn about regions, countries, cities, capitals, including also watercourses and rock formations present in the different territories that you explore.

How to find a map to play

The first thing you will notice when accessing the main page of this website is a list of maps to choose from.

On the left side we will have a red column in which you can select the area of ​​the world for which you want to start your explorationin which you will also have an option dedicated especially to Spain.

Once you have made your selection, you will be able to see how the lists on the right hand side change, so that you can then select the type of game in which you wish to participate: Puzzles, name games or locating games.

After making your selection, you will be taken to another page where you will be presented with a brief description about the game and its mechanics.

It is worth mentioning that you can have the opportunity to change the language of the game by clicking on the tab at the top right of the screenaccompanied by the word ES, so that the different language options available to choose from are displayed.

If you want to return to the page with the list of maps, you must Click on the letter D located at the top right of the screenover the plus and minus symbol.

Another thing you should know about the games that this page offers you is that some of them offer you the possibility of compete against other peoplethus helping to elevate your gaming experience.

Something that you should keep in mind is that when you press the button to play, a window will be displayed where an advertisement will be previously played, which you can avoid by paying a fee.