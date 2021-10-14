Learn about these 10 free courses with Google certificate

Do you use Google to know a certain thing? Through it we can find what we want, from news, photos, research papers, among others. However, what many want to do is a free course in order to learn more things and, best of all, to get a certificate.

Through the platform Google Activate You will be able to find the subject that you like the most so that you can implement this knowledge in your work. What are they and how do I subscribe?

To begin, you must be logged in with your Gmail account in order for you to subscribe quickly without having to fill out forms. Best of all, these courses are completely legal and at no cost. But yes, you should know that not all deliver a certificate, so it will be up to your free choice which one you want to follow by modules.

Remember that to obtain the Google certificate they will go through a small test. (Photo: Google)

10 FREE AND CERTIFIED GOOGLE COURSES

There are several courses in Google Activate that offer not only free education, but also a certificate to validate it in your work and thus continue to inform you about the latest in your career.

It should be noted that in order to access them, you must enter your email, so that, when you finish the course, your certificate can be sent to you digitally.

Protect your Business: Cybersecurity in Teleworking

Digitize your business step by step with Google My Business and YouTube

Fundamentals of Digital Marketing

Digital skills for professionals

E-commerce

Personal Productivity

Digital transformation for employment

Mobile Apps Development Course

Cloud Computing

Introduction to Web Development Course: HTML and CSS (1/2)

Introduction to Web Development Course: HTML and CSS (2/2)

Remember that at the end of the course you will test everything you have learned in an exam that is not complicated and with which you can obtain the long-awaited Google certificate.