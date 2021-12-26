Learn about the 3 technologies La Liga uses to combat illegal broadcasts

The world of sports does not only live on the fans who visit the venues where the events are held each week. Internet and television broadcasts represent one of the main sources of tournament income around the world. That is why pirated events are always pursued and taken out of circulation. In that sense, we want to talk specifically about the mechanisms to combat illegal broadcasts that occupy La Liga.

The Spanish soccer tournament occupies the first audience positions in the world, however, pirate transmissions are its first enemy to defeat. For it, have 3 technologies that are responsible for preventing unauthorized retransmissions.

How is La Liga doing to combat illegal broadcasts?

Image source: La Liga.

It is not a secret that the internet abounds with sites where we can watch any football game without paying anything. These transmissions are illegal and taking them out of circulation is not as simple as blocking the server. At this time, the presence of IPTV channels complicates the matter because a scan of the servers could affect the authorized channels. That is why La Liga has implemented 3 technologies to combat illegal broadcasts of its matches, created by its Content Protection division.

In this way, we have first of all Marauder, a system capable of tracking and geolocating the location of illegal sites. Not only that, by capturing the information it is able to generate a map, providing a graphical way to locate the points. Followed by Marauder comes Lumière, whose role is to collect the evidence of illegal transmissions. This system captures data that serves as a support for the investigation and signs it electronically, just as we would in a manual investigation.

Image source: La Liga.

Finally, and extremely important, comes Blackhole, capable of obtaining information about the servers that run the illegal transmissions. Additionally, you can capture images in real time from these sites. In this way, Blackhole allows you to directly target unauthorized pages and remove them from circulation at the root. As if that were not enough, they are also working on a system called Neko, whose function will be to automate reports of illegal transmissions.

According to figures from the previous year, La Liga removed around a million YouTube videos and closed more than 500 apps that were streaming without permission. In addition, there is talk of around 40,000 pages that were taken down for the same reason. Taking this into account, illegal broadcasting of La Liga matches for 2022 will be much more difficult with the technologies implemented.