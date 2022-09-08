Lean WordPress alternative: Blog flexibly with Textpattern

is a robust CMS that gives bloggers a lot of freedom. It is perfect for purists who want to publish content quickly.

It’s surprising: the general public simply uses wordpress-for-beginners/">WordPress, although there are more elegant solutions for web projects. Individualists who despise off-the-shelf websites and prefer to start on a white screen will find Textpattern to be a sophisticated content management system (CMS) that gives them the freedom they need. Thanks to the robust template engine and its tags, ideas can be implemented quickly once you understand the concept of text patterns.

- Advertisement -

The training is worthwhile because the CMS is mature, fast and lean. The administration is clearly laid out and does not appear overloaded or even confusing. The focus is clearly on the content. All of these are strong plus points that also speak in favor of the open source CMS in 2022. Textpattern is ideal for blogs, landing pages, personal websites, but also for club pages. Thanks to user management, different roles can be assigned so that not everyone is allowed to do everything.

Textpattern cannot (and does not want to) keep up with the wide range of functions of WordPress and its many plug-ins. In addition, newcomers do not have it that easy with the CMS, which is also due to the rather puristic approach. But those who deal more closely with text patterns will appreciate its advantages. This guide will help you get started.