Leaks show the design of Logitech’s new handheld game console

At the beginning of this month of August we learned that Logitech G and Tencent Games are developing a portable game that would allow access to some of the main game streaming services in the cloud, among other entertainment options.

This device, as they came to promise, would be ready for this coming Christmas, although to date we have not been able to know the technical specifications, neither the nor the price, only that it will be below the price of the Steam Deck, although a leaks/status/1564428212821794817" rel="nofollow ">Evan Blass leak Today on Twitter, he revealed the design of this device, which is currently undergoing internal tests, although a Logitech complaint to the DMCA has caused the published images to be removed.



With an elegant and robust design

Even so, the design that has been seen during the period of time that has been available It shows a form factor device similar to a Nintendo Switch, although the side controllers are integrated into the device itself, which is presented in white and with a more robust and ergonomic appearance.

Roughly, it has two analog thumb controls, Y, B, A and X buttons, a D-Pad, Logitech button, button for the start menu, for the menu and another for the context menu, as well as with action triggers on the top, similarly to other game consoles.

As for the system, it has been possible to see a Usability interface similar to Nintendo Switch when browsing applications and games, showing access to Microsoft and Nvidia cloud platforms, as well as access to the Steam gaming platform and Chrome and YouTube applications.

Most notably, according to one of the leaked images, There is also access to the Google Play Store, so it is suspected that it could come with Android as an operating system, being compatible with the games available for Android.

Based on the images, it is believed that it could also support the expansion of internal storage using microSD cards.

The fact that Logitech was quick to remove the images could be the confirmation that the design will be the one that has been seen in the samewhere for now it only remains to know other specifications such as the processor or type of screen that will be integrated.

We do not know if there may be more leaks along the way until the time of the official presentation, although there is no doubt It will push the portable console segment, giving rise to other companies working to improve their products given the greater competition that is beginning to exist.