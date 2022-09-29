Leaks show likely specs for Oppo’s Reno 9 range

Recent indicate some of the possible that Oppo’s Reno 9 lineup is expected to have. At first, the models in this line will come with chips from Qualcomm or MediaTek, in addition to a battery capacity that should be in the of 4,500mAh. Recently, the brand launched the Reno 8 line in Europe. Regarding the processors, the leaks suggest that the brand’s cell phones will hit the market with Snapdragon line 7. Likewise, the other SoC option for these devices will be some model of the Dimensity 8000 line. handsets should be part of the Premium intermediary segment.

In addition to these details and battery capacity, it is worth mentioning that the items will support Universal Fast Charging Specification, or UFCS, technology. In short, it is a feature developed in China that supports fast charging. By the way, smartphones from this Oppo line should be the first with this component. - Advertisement - Another novelty is that the product will have a color called “Everything Red”, which, in translation, would be something like “Everything in red”. Therefore, it is expected that the Reno 9 models will have a very striking variant in the visual aspect. New details may be revealed in the coming weeks.



likely-specs-for-Oppos-Reno-9-range.jpeg" width="330" height="186">