Leaks indicate that iPhone 14 Pro Max should be heavier than the previous generation

The 14 Pro Max should be than its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. At least, that’s what recent leaks about this and other models of Apple’s new of smartphones . The rumors appeared in an image published on the Chinese social network Weibo.

According to her, this detail should also happen in the Pro model of the line, which will be heavier than the previous one. It should go from 204 g to 215 g, while the Pro Max model weighed 240 g and should weigh around 255 g. It is worth remembering that the iPhone 13 Pro Max was already considered one of the heaviest tops of the line, which should be repeated in the new version.

The standard model, in turn, must have no weight difference between generations. The photo still shows a model called iPhone 14 Plus, which has the same screen size as the Pro Max version (6.7”) but the weight of this model is slightly lower: 245 g. Finally, the publication reveals that all cell phones will come with the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM.