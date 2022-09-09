Leaks indicate that Honor Magic 5 will have the same cameras as the Huawei Mate 50 Pro

The Magic 5 is the next smartphone of the brand and it should have the same camera module as the Mate 50 Pro, which has hit the market in recent days. The information comes from leaks that emerged on the Chinese social network Weibo. The manufacturer, in turn, has not confirmed anything about this or the other specifications of the device.

In case you didn’t know, it is likely that the new model of the Magic line will hit the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In addition, the front camera must also have the same 13MP lens that is on the Huawei phone, as well as the sensor. ToD 3D that accompanies the selfies.