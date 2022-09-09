Leaks indicate that Honor Magic 5 will have the same cameras as the Huawei Mate 50 Pro

The honor Magic 5 is the next smartphone of the brand and it should have the same camera module as the huawei Mate 50 Pro, which has hit the market in recent days. The information comes from leaks that emerged on the Chinese social network Weibo. The manufacturer, in turn, has not confirmed anything about this or the other specifications of the device.
In case you didn’t know, it is likely that the new model of the Magic line will hit the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In addition, the front camera must also have the same 13MP lens that is on the Huawei phone, as well as the sensor. ToD 3D that accompanies the selfies.
At the rear, the model should come with a 50MP main camera, however, it was not revealed whether the auxiliary lenses will have the same settings as the Mate 50 Pro. In this case, the device also has a 13MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 64MP telephoto, forming a system with three sensors, in addition to the laser focus present in the set.
Another Honor model that promises to hit the market is the Magic V2, a folding model that should be the successor to the Magic V. It is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and use the Magic UI 7.0 interface, developed by the brand. The smartphone will likely hit the market in the month of December.
Magic 5, in turn, does not have a set date to hit the market. Still, it is worth keeping an eye out for more news about this product and all its technical specifications.
