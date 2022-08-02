Leaker: Apple plans skin-colored Beats earphones

The Fit Pro will soon be available in the colors “mica”, “ochre” and “umber”, it is currently being rumored on Twitter.

The audio products from the subsidiary Beats have always been colourful, and now the company is apparently planning an innovation: the current top model in the Totally Wireless segment, the Beats Fit Pro, will also be available in skin colors for the first time. At least that’s what’s being rumored on Twitter, including the appropriate videos that probably come from an iOS beta.

Make AirPods Pro competition

The Fit Pro, which as a sportier version competes with Apple’s own AirPods Pro – which is more expensive at 280 euros – is currently available in four finishes: “Beats Black”, “Beats White”, “Sage Gray” and “Light Violet”. The price of the earplugs, which have active noise cancellation (ANC) including adaptive EQ, is 230 euros, but they have long been cheaper in stores. Thanks to an integrated ear hook, they should not fall out of the hearing organ even during physical exertion. They are compatible with spatial audio and contain Apple’s H1 chip for quick device switching and audio sharing.

According to the Twitter leaker @aaronp613, which until now has been relatively unknown in terms of hit rate, three more colors will be added in addition to the previous four. These are “mica”, “ochre” and “umber”, which are strongly reminiscent of skin tones. When exactly the colors will appear is not known.

[mb_related_posts2]

Good sound that stays in the ear

The Beats Fit Pro were definitely worth listening to in the Mac & i test: the active noise suppression minimized low frequencies from the environment very well in the test, while the AirPods Pro performed slightly better at high frequencies. In addition, their inherent noise was slightly lower in ANC mode, which is not noticeable on the go. The Fit Pro is placed in the ear and then rotated slightly so that the elastic hooks get caught in the ear cups.

Beats had previously offered ANC plugs: The Beats Studio Buds are also AirPods Pro competitors and, at 150 euros, are even cheaper. Here, however, the ear hook is missing. But they are similarly suitable for sports and sweat as the Beats Fit Pro: They are also certified as water-repellent according to IPX4.



(bsc)

