Leaked prototypes reveal the colorful Apple accessories we never got

As WWDC approaches, we’re expecting a few last-minute leaks and rumors to get us even more excited about the big event. But first, we have something that won’t be showing up during Monday’s keynote—or ever. According to images shared by Twitter user Kosutami, Apple made alternate versions of AirPods and iPhone accessories that never saw the light of day.

Kosutami claims Apple made “colored” prototypes of the MagSafe charging puck similar to the MacBook charging cable that comes in silver, space gray, and midnight, “but with more saturation.” The leaker shares an image of a Magsafe charger with a gold ring and cable to illustrate the rumor.

Apple used to release color version of 1st gen AirPods, they planned to make Pink, ProductRED, Purple, Black, Blonde.

Reason of that: they wanted to match the color with iPhone 7. (Purple version of iPhone 7 cancelled at last)

And it’s been cancelled. #appleinternal #Apple pic.twitter.com/AaQqrJZbSr — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) May 30, 2023

They also claim Apple was once working on a “Magic Charger” that looked something like a larger version of the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock that was discontinued last year. According to Kosutami, the Magic Charger would have been sold in the same array of colors, presumably gold, silver, space gray, and a variety of other colors.

In a follow-up report, Kosutami also shared images of the first-gen AirPods case in pink to match the rose gold iPhone 7. The report claims Apple planned to launch the first-gen AirPods in “Pink, ProductRED, Purple, Black, Blonde.” The leaker claims Apple was planning on launching a purple iPhone 7 but canceled it at the last minute.