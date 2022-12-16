Leaked new details about the OPPO Find X6

- Advertisement -

Now that Oppo has introduced the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip foldable phones, the next big smartphone we expect to see is the Find X6 series.

Rumors suggest that the Find X6 will debut in the first quarter of 2023. A new leak from Digital ChatStation Has revealed Key details about the Find X6’s camera setup.

Previous reports claimed that the Find X6’s rear camera setup will have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

However, the new leak claims that it is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support. In addition, we will also find a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel periscopic zoom camera with 3x optical zoom.

- Advertisement -

The leak further claims that the device will be equipped with a MariSilicon X ISP and Hasselblad camera optimizations. The camera details that have surfaced today seem suitable for the Find X6 Pro, but the tipster claims that these details belong to the Find X6 (its engineering prototype, to be precise).

According to the tipster, the Find X6 has a glass body that is about 9.2mm thick. At the camera bump, the thickness of the device will increase to 12.3mm. The device weighs around 207 grams.

Previous reports have claimed that the Find X6’s display will offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is likely to power the device with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and wireless charging support.