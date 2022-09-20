HomeTech GiantsAppleLeaked! Logitech lists iPad Pro models on its website ahead of...

Leaked! Logitech lists iPad Pro models on its website ahead of Apple's official announcement

Rumors suggest that next month apple will announce its new line of iPad Pro with improvements to the internal hardware and news for fans of the brand’s tablets. Although the Cupertino giant keeps the details under wraps, Logitech got ahead and leaked information about the brand’s upcoming laptops on its website.

As stated on the company’s website, the Crayon Digital Pencil accessory, a smart pen developed by Logitech, has been certified to work with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th generation) and 11-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) models, anticipating the name of the devices that will soon be made official by “Apple”.

Logitech and Apple maintain a close relationship in the development of custom accessories for the iPadOS operating system, so there is a huge chance that the listing on the brand’s website actually refers to the North American company’s next laptops, mainly by the description of “Coming Soon “.

As on previous occasions, the recent leak doesn’t bring much information about the future iPads, however, insiders suggest that both will be equipped with the M2 chipset, a component that debuted in the MacBook Air showing high processing power and AI-oriented features.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A, this will be Xiaomi’s new cheap smartphone

Crayon Digital Pencil page. (Image: Reproduction).

For now, there are no details on price and availability, but the expectation is that the new iPads will be presented by the manufacturer in mid-October; more rumors are expected to emerge soon.

What are your expectations for the launch of the new iPads? Tell us, comment!

*Cover image: representation.

