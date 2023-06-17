Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 renders reveal much thinner bezels

- Advertisement -

Update (06/16/2023) – HA

New images of the Galaxy Watch 6 series were leaked and brought an interesting element about the design of smartwatches. The German publication WinFuture released the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, it suggests that Samsung has started to include “slightly larger” OLED screens for the devicesshrinking the surrounding edges compared to the Watch 5. WinFuture reiterates that the Watch 6 is expected to launch with a 40mm and 44mm dial diameter variant. Furthermore, it looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 series will continue to feature sapphire glass like its predecessor. to help resist dust and scratches.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will again bring the rotating bezel that has been requested since the Watch 4 Classic. This version of the series may feature a 43mm and 47mm variant. Among the colors, it is speculated that black, silver and beige will be available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic may come in black and silver. AQUIRIS joins Epic to become Epic Games Brasil

It is worth remembering that the Galaxy Watch 6 recently appeared for its Bluetooth certification, and with that came information about its potential Exynos W930 processor and rumors that the chip can improve performance by about 10%. Previous leaks have also suggested that the Galaxy Watch 6 may offer a larger 1.47-inch screen. The slight increase could have something to do with the thinner edges that the new leaked renders propose. On the other hand, those interested in the 40mm variant can find a 1.31-inch display once it launches.

Samsung will promote its Unpacked product launch event in July. This month the long-awaited foldable and smartwatch should be announced.

Update (04/26/2023) – EB

Galaxy Watch 6 should bring rotating crown back to the series with improved screen and smaller bezels

Recent reports indicate that the Galaxy Watch 6 should mark the return of a very interesting component: the rotating crown. Today leaker Ice Universe is reinforcing this possibility, indicating that this element should return to the series with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but with some improvements.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should have a very similar design to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung’s last smartwatch with a rotating bezel so far. Despite this, the South Korean must integrate some improvements in its design, mainly in relation to the screen, which must have smaller edges.

This possibility makes sense, as reports also say that the Galaxy Watch 6 series should have higher resolution screens and a new more powerful processor, which means that Samsung will look for ways to motivate its users to acquire the new generation with considerable differentials in relation to to the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be announced in July in South Korea during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

Original article (03/13/2023) Galaxy Watch 6 will have the return of the rotating crown; battery capacity is still a mystery

O Galaxy Watch 6 can bring back a rotating bezel in your frame. The information is from the portal SamMobilewhich mentions returning the resource that was left out of line Watch 5released in August last year together with the headphone Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If so, the device is likely to have variants with “classic“. In addition, the leaks also talk about the battery capacities that the entire line will have. So, those who had hopes for a larger battery in raw numbers, may be a little disappointed.

That’s because the top-of-the-line version of the Watch 6 series from 46mm must have the component at a lower capacity compared to the Watch 5, although the numbers were not revealed. As for the others, the 40mm base model will have 300mAh and the 44mm will have 425mAh, being according to previous news. The 42mm Classic should launch with 300mAh. It is worth remembering that the Watch 5 Pro was launched by Samsung with 590mAh of battery. Regarding the bezel with physical movement, there is no more information about it, but it is something that may catch the attention of those who liked the style applied in the old generations of the South Korean smart watch.



