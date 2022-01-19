Leaked Exynos 2200 benchmarks leave us wanting more

Samsung today officially unveiled its new flagship chip Exynos 2200, although its launch has been unconventional and has generated more questions than certainties.

For starters, it’s rather strange that Samsung hasn’t compared the performance of the new chip to the previous generation. It is also not understood that the official specification sheet does not include key data such as the CPU clock frequency.

This means that we do not know what performance to expect from the new chip and, therefore, we have to use the benchmarks.

Today, the well-known leaker ishan agarwal has shared information about the performance of the Exynos 2200 in the well-known Geekbench CPU, GFXBench GPU and AnTuTu general performance tests.

For starters, the Exynos 2200 gets in Geekbench, a CPU-focused test, a score of 1,108 / 3,516 in the mono/multi-core test. It is therefore below Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (1,237/3,788) and of MediaTek Dimension 9000 (1,287 / 4,474).

In AnTuTu, Exynos 2200 gets an overall score of 965,874, in front of the 1,003,811 of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Lastly, Exynos 2200 manages to get 109fps in GFXBench’s Aztec Ruins (Normal) test, vs. 139 FPS from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It’s not every day that we see an RDNA2 GPU inside a smartphone, so expectations were sky high.

Now, the Exynos 2200 may do better when it debuts with the Galaxy S22, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks before we know for sure. Hopefully so and the new chip shines in all its splendor.