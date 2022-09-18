Leaked benchmark points out that Pixel 7 Pro’s SoC received only minor improvements

Update (09/17/2022) – by DT

O Google Tensor G2 chipSoC that will equip the devices of the line pixel 7did not show exciting results in a nchmark. The data indicate that the processor it received only optimizations over the current one. the leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, known for leaking information from the mobile industry, posted on his profile on twitter a supposed of a Pixel 7 Pro, which points to a relatively small performance gain compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.





On Geekbench, the Pixel 7 Pro with Google Tensor G2 achieved a multi-core score just 10% higher than the Pixel 6 Pro. The reason for the little gain would be the fact that Google used the same core structure as the current chip. - Advertisement - Another point highlighted by the PhoneArena website is that the performance gain must be linked to the fact that G2 apparently to be based on 4nm processwhich tends to make it more powerful and efficient than the first-generation chip.

First of all, the full data file reveals the model of the big colors. The model ID is 3396/0xD44, which corresponds to a Cortex-X1 [3], just like last year. Together with the A55 core leak, we can safely assume that the config has not changed and it’s still 2xX1 + 2xA76 + 4xA55. pic.twitter.com/iqh8N1ehR0 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 16, 2022

Already X1 cluster and A76 cores now run at higher clock speeds, which also contributes to the gain. Google also appears to be prioritizing performance over power efficiency and responsiveness. Wojciechowski also found that the G2 will feature the Mali-G710 GPU, which is said to be 20% faster and 20% more power efficient than OG Tensor’s Mali-G78, and also offers 35% machine learning. Google must officially launch the Pixel 7 line on October 6.

Original text (12/09/2022) Google Tensor G2: SoC has more details confirmed ahead of Pixel 7 launch

- Advertisement - Google has already confirmed that the official launch of the Pixel 7 line should be held in October, and now it’s time for the search giant to reveal the obvious: Samsung is the manufacturer of the new processor of the devices. According to the company, the new Tensor G2 chipset is assembled by Samsung Foundry and should have flagship performance, and all the details of the SoC will be presented on October 6th. As much as Samsung and Google have not yet confirmed, sources report that the new G2 is produced using the Korean 4nm process.