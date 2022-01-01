Leaked an official video of the OnePlus 10 Pro along with its presentation date

The OnePlus 10 Pro went through GeekBench today revealing some technical details.

Now, an official video leaked by Mayank Kumar reveals the design of the new phone, as well as its release date.

The video shows the complete design of the phone, which appears to be in line with the renderings we had seen of the device previously.

The square camera module located in the upper left corner of the device features a triple lens setup, which according to previous rumors should be made up of a 48 MP primary unit, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom.

There is also a sensor in the camera module with the inscription ‘P2D 50T’, but information on its functionality is scant. The Hasselblad branding is also present on the camera module, indicating the collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad for the cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

On the front panel, nothing looks different from the current generation OnePlus 9 Pro and the phone is likely to keep the 6.7 ″ curved panel with slim bezels and 120 Hz refresh rate. The hole in the upper left corner of the screen is likely to house a 32 MP camera.

According to the specifications that have been seen in a GeekBench listing, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will be accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will run Android 12 and is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Previous leaks have hinted at a launch on January 4, 2022, but if this video is correct, the phone will have an official launch on January 11