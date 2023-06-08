League of Legends is getting its own Coca-Cola flavor and I can’t even

HomeTech NewsLeague of Legends is getting its own Coca-Cola flavor and I can't...

Coca-Cola, in collaboration with Riot Games, has launched a new flavor inspired by the popular MOBA League of Legends. The drink launches today, June 7, worldwide in select stores throughout, starting with the US and Canada. It will be available until July 18. 

Officially known as Coca-Cola Ultimate, it’s the first time in the long-running soda’s history to officially partner up with an established gaming brand with the cross-promotion. It includes XP bonuses, as well as in-game emotes, and extra missions. Most interesting of all, though, is what’s actually inside the can as the new flavor “unlocks the taste of +XP for players” according to the press statement. No description has been offered as to what this actually tastes like so your guess is as good as mine. 

