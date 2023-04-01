Leaflet market, TrendForce expects strong growth for 2023

- Advertisement -

TrendForce expects significant growth in the foldable smartphone segment for 2023: according to the analyst firm, an increase of 44% on an annual basis will be observed – in absolute numbers, from 12.8 million units to 18.5 million. The report focuses in particular on hinges, a fundamental and distinctive component of this product range: and says that during this year the relative turnover will rise to exceed the 500 million dollar wall, for an annual growth of approximately 14.6%.

The companies that specialize in the production of hinges for displays will benefit, in particular the two main protagonists: KH Vatech and S-connect, which supply Samsung. In 2022, the foldable Galaxy Z (therefore Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4) represented the vast majority of the foldable market: we are talking about over 82%. Not that alternatives don’t exist, especially if you look at China, but for now they have been limited in quantity and generally only available at home. But this year things should change a lot, with more crowded competition also at international level.

At the moment in the industry have spread two types of zipper, which are defined as “teardrop” and “U” shaped. U-hinges are much more popular because teardrop hinges have a large number of very small components and are generally difficult and expensive to manufacture. Cost optimization will be a fundamental aspect on which the protagonists of the sector will concentrate in the next period. But there will also be room for innovation: some companies, including CSOT, are developing a production process in which the OLED display is integrated directly with the relative hinges.

Apparently the adoption of U-shaped hinges, which have only one fulcrum, are mainly responsible for the “notorious” fold line visible on displays, one of the most criticized and least appreciated by users. Samsung is aware of this problem, but continues to use it to keep costs down. But it is not certain that it will be like this forever; in fact, rumors have already emerged that the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold will bring significant innovations in this regard.