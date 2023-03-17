Layers of Fear: new trailer shows 12 minutes of gameplay with a lot of terror

In preparation for the 2023 Game Developers Conference, Bloober Team and Anshar Studios unveiled an official gameplay preview for Layers of Fear this week, showcasing the title’s new mechanics and impressive visual improvements. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, bringing you a meticulously refined horror journey that is as immersive as it is terrifying.

Layers of Fear presents a unified vision of reimagined horror and will be the ultimate experience for returning fans and franchise newcomers alike. Including the two main games in the Layers of Fear franchise, as well as all DLC (including a new chapter titled “The Final Note” that provides an alternate perspective on the plot of the first game), the game will also introduce the brand new story of The Writer , a harrowing tale that ties together each chapter of the franchise.

Layers of Fear (2023) introduces new core gameplay mechanics that elevate and expand the player experience. One of these improvements is the addition of the flashlight, a useful tool that will be essential to face the fears that lurk in the game's story. Main features: The Ultimate Layers of Fear Experience – A narrative that spans the entire franchise to deliver work at its pinnacle.

Terror Reimagined – Everything in the Layers of Fear series merges into a single experience, including all DLC, so players can find all the answers they’re looking for.

Shocking New Visuals – Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5 technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution and the Lumen system.

Psychological Horror – A psychedelic first-person yet immersive horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle solving and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies deep within the human psyche with this mature and cathartic game.

New Tricks – New core mechanics that will be introduced in Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so that all chapters and stories blend together seamlessly

Horror through the many lenses of art – Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor, and The Writer), which intertwine to create a truly immersive experience and an engaging storyline

Classic and Sinister Soundtrack – Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic soundtrack that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat.