Layers of Fear: after demo announcement, game gets release date and technical requirements on PC

Update (05/15/2023) – GS

Last week, Bloober Team and Anshar Studios announced the release of a Steam demo for the month of June. This week, the studios revealed that the title will officially launch in June 15, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. In celebration of the release date announcement, Bloober Team has also brought forward the release of the demo on Steam (click here). This playable preview will be available until May 22 at 3 pm (Brasília time) and offers a chilling look into the unsettling world of The Writer, the game's third and final protagonist. Explore his story as it serves as a nexus to connect the story threads of the previous installments. Additionally, the development team revealed the game's chilling cinematic intro, which sets the stage for the psychological terror players will encounter. Alongside the announcements, the company also revealed the technical requirements to play the new title powered by Unreal Engine 5. The game supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, resulting in increased visual accuracy, stunning reflections and overall immersive graphical fidelity. Additionally, Layers of Fear (2023) utilizes Lumen global lighting to achieve eye-catching dynamic lighting, Niagara visual effects to create real-time particle effects, and action system controls to improve the development process and optimization of all game mechanics.

Bearing in mind recent releases on PC, the settings seem to be quite reasonable. Of course, playing the title in 4K and with ray tracing requires a robust setup, but you can see that the developers have gone to great lengths to make the optimization as comprehensive as possible. So, will your PC be able to run the new Layers of Fear?

Update (05/11/2023) – GS

Write it down on the agenda! Layers of Fear will be demoed on Steam in June

After the reveal of a 12-minute gameplay video for Layers of Fear, Bloober Team and Anshar Studios announced this week that players will be able to download a Steam title demo on June 15from 12h (Brasília time). In addition to the announcement, the studios also revealed the game's opening cinematic. This new chapter includes both previous games and tells a new story, of the painter's daughter, which unites the previous narratives.

Psychological terror will be accompanied by impressive visual quality. The game supports ray tracing and HDR. Bloober says this will be a "scary, realistic and immersive experience". From the opening video, you can see a bit of the terrifying atmosphere of the game, as well as the graphic quality they must present. The final version of Layers of Fear will be released in June 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. So, ready to be terrified?

Original text – 03/17/2023

Layers of Fear: new trailer shows 12 minutes of gameplay with a lot of terror

In preparation for the 2023 Game Developers Conference, Bloober Team and Anshar Studios unveiled an official gameplay preview for Layers of Fear this week, showcasing the title’s new mechanics and impressive visual improvements. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, bringing you a meticulously refined horror journey that is as immersive as it is terrifying.

Layers of Fear presents a unified vision of reimagined horror and will be the ultimate experience for returning fans and franchise newcomers alike. Including the two main games in the Layers of Fear franchise, as well as all DLC (including a new chapter titled “The Final Note” that provides an alternate perspective on the plot of the first game), the game will also introduce the brand new story of The Writer , a harrowing tale that ties together each chapter of the franchise.

Layers of Fear (2023) introduces new core gameplay mechanics that elevate and expand the player experience. One of these improvements is the addition of the flashlight, a useful tool that will be essential to face the fears that lurk in the game’s story. Main features: The Ultimate Layers of Fear Experience – A narrative that spans the entire franchise to deliver work at its pinnacle.

Terror Reimagined – Everything in the Layers of Fear series merges into a single experience, including all DLC, so players can find all the answers they’re looking for.

Shocking New Visuals – Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5 technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution and the Lumen system.

Psychological Horror – A psychedelic first-person yet immersive horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle solving and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies deep within the human psyche with this mature and cathartic game.

New Tricks – New core mechanics that will be introduced in Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so that all chapters and stories blend together seamlessly

Horror through the many lenses of art – Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor, and The Writer), which intertwine to create a truly immersive experience and an engaging storyline

Classic and Sinister Soundtrack – Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic soundtrack that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat.