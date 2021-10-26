Lawnchair 12, Android 12 based launcher brings Material You dynamic theme to Android 8.1 or higher

One of the main novelties of Android 12 is Material You, the new design language of Material Design that adapts the colors of the interface to our wallpaper, a novelty that now partially reaches other versions of Android thanks to a third-party application.

The application launcher Lawnchair, after coming back to life earlier this year, is now launching its new version based on Android 12, bringing to more mobiles the Material You dynamic theme.

This is Lawnchair 12

With Lawnchair 12 We are facing an application launcher based on the Launcher3 (AOSP) of Android 12 but enhancing with its customization options that is compatible with Android 8.1 or higher. Therefore, if your mobile has not yet updated to the latest version of the operating system you can now enjoy the dynamic theme of Android 12 at least in your app launcher.

Lawnchair 12 will adapt the colors of the application drawer, folders, pop-up windows with the new look of Android 12, adapting its colors to the wallpaper. The only thing it won’t do is adapt the widget colors. In addition, in Android 11 and Android 12 it will also adapt the colors of the quick settings.

With this new version of Lawnchair we see a new editor for the home screen grid, a accent color picker and an experimental font setup. Currently Lawnchair is not available on Google Play, we have to download the APK from the Lawnchair News Telegram channel to install this application launcher on our mobile.