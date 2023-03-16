Lawmakers ask Haddad to end “digital smuggling” via Chinese retailers

Deputies and senators asked the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, take action to end “digital smuggling”. The appeal was made at a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship (FPE)

According to these parliamentarians, retailers like Shein, AliExpress and Shopee sell products without taxation or underpriced in the country, something that makes it difficult for domestic companies to compete.

In an interview with Folha, the president of FPE, Marco Bertaiolli, pointed out that the practice of Chinese companies has become increasingly common: