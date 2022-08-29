Law: How the EU intends to regulate digital markets

The EU has set a milestone in the regulation of the Internet. The focus is on protection against fraud, fake news, a lack of transparency and questionable AI.
“Laws on digital services and markets: the EU Commission welcomes the EU Parliament’s yes,” is how euphorically the representation of the EU Commission in Germany captions the passing of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). She goes on to speak of a historic decision for the whole world and of the completion of the digital single market in the European Union.
Both pieces of legislation go back to an initiative of the EU Commission under Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in December 2020. In view of the large number and explosive nature of the regulations, the legislative process was completed surprisingly quickly. DSA and DMA are described as the core elements of the EU digital strategy.
As part of this strategy, numerous sets of regulations have been passed since 2014. The most well-known example is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). There is also the regulation on the free flow of non-personal data, a legal act on cyber security or the Open Data Directive. As part of the AI strategy, ethical guidelines for trustworthy AI have been published. Big data, autonomous driving, digital transformation and so on are also on the EU Commission’s agenda.