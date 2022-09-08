Lava prepares to launch Blaze Pro in India later this month

The of Lava Pro is close to occur in and the product should hit the market as a more advanced version compared to the base model, launched in July. At the time, the Lava Blaze had a lower price and entry settings, such as a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 3GB of RAM. This time, the manufacturer’s new model should arrive with the promise of maintaining a premium look and more powerful components inside. However, the specifications of the product that should arrive in the month of September in the Indian market were not disclosed.

So far, what is known of the new smartphone is that its camera will consist of a sensor with three lenses. However, it was only possible to discover the main sensor, which will have 50MP resolution. The image released about the product also shows a not very large module that holds the lens and flash. - Advertisement - Another detail revealed about the product is that it will be able to reach up to 6x zoom, something a little unusual these days. After all, companies don’t seem so focused on highlighting the zoom capability of their devices. An example of this is Apple, which apparently will not make major upgrades in this regard in its new smartphones.

Back to Lava Blaze Pro, another important point is that it should have a 5,000mAh battery, which can be enough to support a full day of use. Still, it is only possible to be sure after the product is launched and undergoes testing. That and details related to the item's price, in addition to its full specs, are expected to appear in the official launch, which is expected to take place soon.