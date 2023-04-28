Lava Blaze 1X 5G announced with 700 Dimensity, 90Hz display and 50MP camera

After several rumors and leaks, Lava announced yet another device in the Indian market. Its most recent release is the Lava Blaze 1X 5G, whose proposal is to bring lean specifications and a more premium finish.
Despite its affordable price, it has a glass back and interesting specs. It inherits some of the Lava Blaze 5G settings, but with minor upgrades like screen size and loading speed.
The Lava Blaze 1X 5G features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), support for 90 Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch, in addition to WideVine L1 certification.
In cameras, the device features a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and a VGA. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor.
Under the hood, the Lava Blaze 1X 5G features MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, an eight-core processor manufactured in 7-nanometer lithography. It is relatively old and features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to support for 5 GB of virtual RAM and space for a microSD card.
In the operating system, the device is outdated with Android 12, even with Android 13 having been released months ago. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner on the side. In connectivity, there is 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS, in addition to a USB-C port and headphone jack.
For power, it packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 15W charging support. It weighs approximately 207 grams and dimensions of 165.3 × 76.4 × 8.9 millimeters.
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Waterdrop notch display with 90Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- MicroSD card support
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- VGA sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging
- 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and dual-band
- android 12
Lava Blaze 1X 5G was made official in the Indian market in blue and green colors. The price has not been disclosed, but it should cost ₹12,000 (~R$730)the same price as its predecessor.