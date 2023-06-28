Lava and Micromax will fight with Chinese to recover basic cell phone market in India

- Advertisement -

Lava, Micromax and Karbonn are reportedly planning a grand strategy to regain their popularity in India’s entry-level cellphone segment. According to a report released this Wednesday (28) by the The Economic Timesto the Indian manufacturers aim to make a ‘triumphal comeback’ in the midst of the Chinese boom. The brands are hoping to regain market share in a sub-₹8,000 price segment that is currently dominated by Chinese manufacturers that have successfully expanded globally, such as vivo and realme.

In a scenario where several companies focus on intermediate cell phones that cost above ₹ 10,000, like Samsung, Karbonn intends to launch a mobile for just ₹4,999 (about Rs. in search of reviving a market that ended up harmed by current consumption trends that include the purchase of refurbished models. Micromax, in turn, is developing a model that would cost ₹5,999, but is negotiating with telecommunication operators to offer the device on a contract basis, making the model cost around ₹4,999, but adds that it is interested in producing "models of quality", even if they have a higher production cost.

Lava, in turn, must follow its commitment to the latest generation mobile network and introduce new “cheap” cell phones with 5G support. In April, the company launched the ₹12,000 Blaze 1X 5G to try to compete with the Galaxy A14 5G. “There is a gap in the sub-Rs 10,000 cell phone segment, and the government also wants Indian brands to make a big comeback,” said Pradeep Jain, managing director of the Jaina Group, which owns Karbonn.

Jain projects that the 4G network will continue over the next three years, so this is an area of ​​near-term opportunity for Karbonn. Lava seems interested in a market that is maturing, but should become mainstream throughout this decade.

Indian manufacturers lost space in the local market

Indian manufacturers together had a market share a total of 45% between 2013 and 2014, when they reached their peak share of India’s mobile market. In the last year, this share dropped to less than 1%. Currently, Samsung is the leader in the local market with a 20% share, according to data from Counterpoint. Brands used to design and manufacture most of their phones through Chinese partners, until OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi entered the India market. With that, Indian manufacturers began to plan to manufacture their products in their own country as part of the “#ProudlyIndian” initiative (“proudly Indian”, in free translation).

