5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsLava Agni 2 5G expected to launch soon with 1080 Dimensity and...

Lava Agni 2 5G expected to launch soon with 1080 Dimensity and competitive price

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Lava Agni 2 5G expected to launch soon with 1080 Dimensity and competitive price
1676456453 lava agni 2 5g expected to launch soon with 1080.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In 2021, the manufacturer Lava introduced the Agni 5G mobile phone in the Indian market. Now, according to an article by Pricebaba in collaboration with the informant Paras Guglani, it will bring its success: Lava Agni 2 5G.

The leak brings possible specifications, launch forecast and price range. It is not mentioned if there will be a Pro variant though. The Lava Agni 2 5G will be an intermediate device and will compete with other devices in the segment with 5G connectivity.

The Lava Agni 2 5G should feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the intermediary should bring MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset, which equips other cell phones like the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus.

- Advertisement -

The article reveals that the intermediate processor will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, there will be space for a microSD card. For power, the phone is expected to pack a beefy 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W charging support.

Lava Agni 5G.

In cameras, the Lava Agni 2 5G should have a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and support for optical image stabilization. For selfies and video calls, it can bring a 16-megapixel front sensor.

For security, a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button is expected. The price must be below the ₹25,000 (~R$1,575). If so, it promises to be the cheapest cell phone with the premium Dimensity 1080 chipset.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Questions about high-altitude objects dominate the day at White House

Today, White House officials were peppered with questions about the succession of high-altitude objects...
Tech News

Meta restores Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.