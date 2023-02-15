Lava Agni 2 5G expected to launch soon with 1080 Dimensity and competitive price

In 2021, the manufacturer Lava introduced the Agni 5G mobile phone in the Indian market. Now, according to an article by Pricebaba in collaboration with the informant Paras Guglani, it will bring its success: Lava Agni 2 5G. The leak brings possible specifications, launch forecast and price range. It is not mentioned if there will be a Pro variant though. The Lava Agni 2 5G will be an intermediate device and will compete with other devices in the segment with 5G connectivity.

The Lava Agni 2 5G should feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the intermediary should bring MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 chipset, which equips other cell phones like the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The article reveals that the intermediate processor will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, there will be space for a microSD card. For power, the phone is expected to pack a beefy 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W charging support.