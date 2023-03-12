Latin American scientist was compared to Steve Jobs and left a mark in Korea

In an eco-transformation technology was developed, which was chosen by the Inter-American Development Bank, to participate in a summit in the Asian continent. Behind this recognition, we find Andrea Alzatethe leader of the startup, who is the protagonist in TechSmart’s Tecno Profiles.

Altero, the company in charge of collecting and reusing the batteries that are sent to the trash, was the creation of the Colombian, who explains that these devices “that come from computers, cell phones, electric cars and large energy storage systems, we use to transform them under a 100% green process, is a self-developed technology.

He says that with this project he managed to have a position in the Korea-LAC Business Summit which was held in South Korea, where there were only three women.

“I am a chemist and a PhD in materials engineering and parallel to my doctoral thesis I developed this technology. I finish my doctorate at a university in Canada, I return to the country with the dream built. I decided to join my sister and my father to create Altero”, affirmed Andrea, who added that in the last year they managed to recover 1,000 tons waste rechargeable batteries to give them a new use.

women in science

Likewise, the businesswoman and doctor spoke about the role of women in science and its importance. “The female part has been very powerful in the career and in the doctorate. The truth is, in the environments that I have moved I have never had that gender distinction and before I have been able to project myself and I have been able to stand out as a woman ”.

However, he assured that he has been able to notice a certain distinction in the startups“I have identified the dominance of the male part, because although I have never seen it in the academic and scientific part, if I see that the business sector is much more dominated by the other gender, then what I have achieved as a woman fills me with pride”.

In this sense, she sent a message so that women are motivated to study a scientific career in Latin America and that if they can and have an entrepreneurial idea to carry out their own startup, make it a reality.

Andrea Alzate, Colombian and CEO of Altero, a leading eco-transformation project

How did it go in Korea?

The director of the most important Research Center in Korea compared Andrea’s presence and her project with Steve Jobs“Apart from all the positive impact we left as a company, it was a curious fact that they told me.”

“This was an event that sought to show those startups that are generating the greatest impact in Latin America, nine from the region and seven from Korea were present. It was a great experience, because Altero stood out for its degree of technological innovation, which made many companies and investors interested in us”, he mentioned.

As highlighted by the Colombian, among the topics discussed were quality infrastructure, collaboration and innovation, entrepreneurship and financing for emerging markets.

“It is very exciting and flattering when people who are in the middle of innovation and technology are surprised by what we are doing. It is truly an immense pride, because that confirms that we are doing things well”, concluded Alzate.