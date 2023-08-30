HomeEditor's PickLatest Developments in Intel Processors: A News Overview

Latest Developments in Intel Processors: A News Overview

intel,sign,at,its,headquarters,in,santa,clara,,california,,usa

At the annual Hot Chips conference this week, many of the industry’s biggest chip companies showed off their newest products. Intel talked about its Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest processors, which are scheduled to be released next year.

For the first time, Intel has divided its data center processors into two categories: the Granite Rapids chip, which will be performance-focused but consumes more power, and the energy-efficient “Sierra Forest” chip. During the semiconductor technology conference at Stanford University, Intel said its “Sierra Forest” will have 240% better performance than the current generation of data center processors.

Explicit advertising statements by the company are most likely a way to convince the market of the imminent release of products. Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Xeon Products and Solutions, said, “We recently shipped our millionth 4th generation Xeon processor. Our next processor (Emerald Rapids) will be launched in 2023 and will be the leading chip for the data center.”

According to technical specifications, the new Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids processors will use a modular system-on-chip (SoC) for increased scalability and flexibility.

After losing market share to AMD and Ampere Computing, founded by former Intel executives, the company will have to fight for its place in the sun. Let us remember that Ampere presented its processor first, and Intel and AMD were forced to follow this example by announcing similar products.

