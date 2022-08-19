Latest : Deshaun Watson settlement brings suspension saga to unsatisfying close

It is also unsatisfying, but that is what settlements generally are. Neither side gets everything it wants; both sides decide they can live with it anyway. Finality was important to everyone. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski used words like “clarity” and “certainty” in his comments Thursday. He gets to know what his quarterback situation is. The NFL avoids months of traipsing in and out of courtrooms — during a previous court case against a player, one owner remarked that the league fighting a player in court benefited nobody except the lawyers and their billable hours — and Watson knows what he has to do to get reinstated. The biggest winners, though, might be the public, who presumably won’t have to listen to Watson or the Browns’ owners talk about this again for awhile.

Owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters Thursday he would "absolutely" make the trade for Watson again, even knowing everything that has happened since Cleveland first acquired the quarterback from Houston in March, and he gave a passionate argument for people deserving second chances. He also said out loud what has been obvious since the Browns went after Watson. This was a play for the long-term, and he wants to win games, the allegations be damned.

“I think it’s important to remember, Deshaun is 26 years old and is a high-level NFL quarterback, and we’re planning on him being our quarterback for a long time,” Haslam said Thursday.

The Browns knew there would be some degree of discipline for Watson, although they almost certainly did not think it would be 11 games. But the bet the Browns made was a cynical one: Once Watson gets on the field, his play will be so transcendent, the wins rolling up so steadily, that fans will ultimately look past his alleged behavior. There is ample evidence from other cases to indicate that is the correct calculation, but it doesn’t make the comments from the owner — who also noted that ticket sales have been great — any less tone-deaf.

Dee Haslam, though, may have made the most important point of all Thursday. Without saying as much, she seemed to disagree with Watson's own assessment that he had done nothing wrong. She said that counseling takes a lot of time — that's part of the reason why the NFL wanted this agreement now, to get Watson evaluated by experts who will then lay out a course of treatment — and "I do think, in counseling, Deshaun will grow to learn a lot more about himself."