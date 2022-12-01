Lastpass has had another security issue, but your passwords are safe

Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
By Brian Adam
Most web platforms have ever suffered from a security problem. Sometimes they are hackers trying to steal data, and many times they succeed.

The problem is that stealing data from a recipe website is not the same as stealing data from an application that stores other users’ passwords, which is why it is surprising that Lastpass has security problems with such high frequency.

LastPass CEO, Karim Toubba, has commented that they have just suffered a new attack, although they still do not know with what repercussion. What they do know is that our passwords, the ones we store in Lastpass, are still safe, since they are not stored on their servers (they are end-to-end encrypted).

It appears there has been unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service it shares with its parent company GoTo, formerly known as LogMeIn.

They have now teamed up with security company Mandiant to determine that they gained access to Lastpass data after using information obtained from the security breach it suffered in August of this year.

The problem is that they managed to access “certain elements” of their customers’ information, but they have not specified which ones.

In August, part of the source code and technical information of the password manager was stolen, a limited access to the development environment of the service, but still quite dangerous.

Neither Lastpass, nor 1Password nor the rest of the password managers are safe, but as long as it is encrypted from end to end, we can sleep peacefully, much more than if we share the same password in all our applications.

