LastPass Confirms Hacker Invasion, But User Passwords Unaffected

Anyone who uses a password manager is trusting an organization, basically, with the keys to access many important information in their life — hence it is a very difficult choice. In addition to thinking about the features offered by the platforms, whether free or paid, it is also necessary to see their security and privacy history. Now, a news confirmed by affects the service’s reputation a little more.

That’s because LastPass, one of the most popular password managers on the market, fell victim to a security breach a few weeks ago. The information was detailed in a post on the company’s blog by its CEO, Karim Toubba. he tells that a managed to access the platform development area through the account of a developer, who had a security hole, and stole snippets of the service’s source code and proprietary technical information.