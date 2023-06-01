Last Chance: Get 10TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $90

- Advertisement -

Let’s face it, most of us fall into one of two camps when it comes to our files and data. There are those who save everything with little to no organization, and those who don’t think about backing up work until something catastrophic happens and we lose some of our most important data. While this issue was both understandable and sometimes unavoidable in the past if we didn’t have a flash drive on hand, cloud storage now makes it easy to back up our data and access our files from anywhere.

Right now at StackSocial, you can get lifetime access to a whopping 10TB of cloud storage for just $90, saving you hundreds compared to the usual price. This deal on a lifetime subscription expires tonight, May 31, so be sure to get signed up soon if you don’t want to miss out on these savings.

Clearing space on your drive after every big project can be a hassle, and getting to the office only to find you’ve left your external storage or USB drive at home can be a nightmare if you have an important meeting or presentation. That’s why investing in a cloud storage service is so convenient. Degoo lets you upload everything from images, videos and music to software, files and other data, keeping your information safe and secure with 256-bit AES encryption.

- Advertisement -

With Degoo, you can access your data via your phone, tablet or web browser. And secure file sharing with friends or colleagues is easy, too. Now, one thing to note is that this base plan does have a 1GB file size limit, but there are additional features available through in-app purchases, including a 50GB file size limit upgrade — which might be worth it if you have large files to keep up. Just keep in mind that those add-ons are at additional cost. Still, whether you’re working from home, the office or on the go, you won’t have to worry about losing files just because your hardware fails, and that peace of mind is well worth the investment.

Read more: The Best Home Office Essentials for 2023