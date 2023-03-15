Last call to the #Callformakers of the Maker Faire Galicia 2023

Maker Faire Galicia 2023, the most important technology and creativity event of the year in Galicia, announces that the deadline to present projects at #Callformakers ends on April 18, 2023. The event will take place in a hybrid format from 1 to June 4 at the Gaiás Museum and will have the participation of makers, startups, educational centers and international experts.

Maker Faire is a mix of science fair, county fair, and something completely new. It is a gathering for all ages of technology enthusiasts, crafters, educators, curious, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and trade exhibitors. All these makers come to Maker Faire to show what they have created and share what they have learned.

Thematic days

We will have:

– industry day: focused on artificial intelligence, energy and biotechnology, it will include a project competition in pitch format with prizes of more than €2,000 in total.

– educational day: with a focus on inclusion, science and art, it will have a competition of projects for educational centers of different levels.

– Day for the general public (June 3 and 4): it will offer workshops, interactive projects, presentations and activities such as the Game Maker JAM and the Assistive Technologies Hackathon.

The #Callformakers seeks innovative projects related to the themes of the sessions. Those interested in participating can register here to access the online content for free.

The Maker Faire Galicia 2023 has the support of the Xunta de Galicia, the City Council of Santiago, the Cidade da Cultura Foundation, the Association for the Progress of Management (APD) and the collaboration of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology – Ministry of Science and Innovation.

For more information and details on how to participate, visit the online platform of the Maker Faire Galicia 2023.