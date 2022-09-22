Larry Page closes his air taxi project, Kitty Hawk

Over the last few years we have been publishing the advances that good old Page achieved with the issue of flying taxis, a sector that has been advancing slowly, facing the legal problems of each country (having a taxi driver with a vehicle of a ton above our heads is not something that is easily approved).

The fact is that the co-founder of Google has been trying to make flying cars a reality for more than a decade, but now the Hawk .

- Advertisement -

The startup broke news in the spring of 2021, when it emerged that engineer Damon Vander Lind was leaving the project due to infighting with Page and CEO Sebastian Thrun. In 2020 the company canceled its original Flyer project and laid off most of the 70-person team that had worked on the plane, so things weren’t going too well.

Now it closes, but they have not made clear the reason. Thrun’s comments have been:

No matter how hard we searched, we couldn’t find a path to a viable business.

It seems there was no stable business model, although Kitty Hawk was ready to launch its Heavyside vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and acquired 3D Robotics to streamline the process.

Even so, Larry Page does not give up, he will focus on Wisk Aero, the company that was born from a 2019 association between Kitty Hawk and Boeing, so that flying cars continue to point to the future.