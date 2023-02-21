Larry Hogan says 2024 White House bid won’t happen if it would benefit Donald Trump

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that a potential 2024 GOP White House run might not occur if his candidacy would make it easier for former President Donald Trump to win the nomination.

Mr. Hogan, who has been weighing a presidential bid, was asked about the issue on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” The former governor said that if his candidacy could somehow boost Mr. Trump, that would be a “pretty good reason to consider not running.”

- Advertisement -

“I don’t care that much about my future in the Republican Party,” said Mr. Hogan. “I care about making sure we have a future for the Republican Party.”

Mr. Hogan left office this year with a more than 70% approval rating. The two-term Republican governor was able to find success in deep-blue Maryland in part by positioning himself as a critic of Mr. Trump.

“I’m a lifelong Republican who wants to support the nominee of the party, whoever that is,” he said. “However, you know, I’ve said before, I didn’t support Trump, I wouldn’t support Trump.”