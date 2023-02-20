‘Large white balloon’ seen by pilots over Honolulu, Hawaii, online reports claim

REPORTS are flooding in that a large white balloon has been seen by pilots over Honolulu in Hawaii.

It comes just days after US officials claimed that a previously downed Chinese “spy” balloon that was targeting the state of Hawaii was blown off course.

Multiple 'flying white balloons' have been gunned down by U.S. military this month

Now, reports are flooding in on social media claiming that pilots have seen what is being described as a large white balloon approximately 40,000 feet over Honolulu, like this tweet.

“Is this China or is the US Air Force about to accidentally shoot down another weather balloon?” another tweet asked.

These reports have not yet been confirmed by Air Traffic Control or other US officials.

The flying object was said to have been seen by several pilots.

An image circulating online shows what appears to be a pilot in the cockpit holding a note.

This note reads: “Report of large white balloon in vicinity of 2639N15021W. Estimated to be between FL400 and FL500. Precise altitude unknown. Advise ATC if object is seen.”

Sunday, the Oakland Oceanic Air Traffic Control Center confirmed the existence of the flying object, BNO News said.

In terms of altitude, this unidentified flying object was seen floating up to 50,000 feet according to the outlet.

Currently, it is not known who the object belongs to, or the threat level it poses to the public.

Multiple balloons have been shot down by US military this month.

On February 4, what was thought to be a spy balloon from China was gunned down off of a South Carolina coast, Sky News noted.

Suspicious flying objects were riddled with bullets February 11 and February 12 as well.

Remnants of the balloon were taken after the crash, and it is believed that Hawaii and Guam were its desired destinations, but it was taken off of its intended path.

This was the only instance so far where the leftover parts from the suspicious balloon were obtained.

One of the objects was brought down in Alaska, while the other was brought down over Canada’s Yukon territory.

And, a third object was brought down over Lake Huron.

President Joe Biden revealed that there was no evidence the three aerial objects down in Alaska, Canada, and over Lake Huron were related to Chinese spying.

He said: “I want to be clear – we don’t have any evidence that there’s been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky.

“We’re now just seeing more of them partially because of the steps we’ve taken to increase our radars.”

Biden also said that the US will continue to engage with China, adding that the country is “not looking for another Cold War.”

He said: “Make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down.

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War, but I make no apologies.

“I make no apologies and we will compete and will we responsibly manage that competition so that it doesn’t veer into conflict.”

4 Thought to be a Chinese spy balloon, the gunned-down UFO drifts to the ocean off the coast of Surfside Beach, South Carolina earlier this month Credit: Reuters