5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest news'Large white balloon' seen by pilots over Honolulu, Hawaii, online reports claim

‘Large white balloon’ seen by pilots over Honolulu, Hawaii, online reports claim

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
ab balloon op.jpg
ab balloon op.jpg
- Advertisement -

REPORTS are flooding in that a large white balloon has been seen by pilots over Honolulu in Hawaii.

It comes just days after US officials claimed that a previously downed Chinese “spy” balloon that was targeting the state of Hawaii was blown off course.

Multiple 'flying white balloons' have been gunned down by U.S. military this month

4

Multiple ‘flying white balloons’ have been gunned down by U.S. military this month
The sighting pictured is just one of many recent sightings of what could be anything from unidentified aerial phenomena or international warfare

- Advertisement -

4

The sighting pictured is just one of many recent sightings of what could be anything from unidentified aerial phenomena or international warfare

Now, reports are flooding in on social media claiming that pilots have seen what is being described as a large white balloon approximately 40,000 feet over Honolulu, like this tweet.

“Is this China or is the US Air Force about to accidentally shoot down another weather balloon?” another tweet asked.

These reports have not yet been confirmed by Air Traffic Control or other US officials.

- Advertisement -

The flying object was said to have been seen by several pilots.

An image circulating online shows what appears to be a pilot in the cockpit holding a note.

This note reads: “Report of large white balloon in vicinity of 2639N15021W. Estimated to be between FL400 and FL500. Precise altitude unknown. Advise ATC if object is seen.”

- Advertisement -

Sunday, the Oakland Oceanic Air Traffic Control Center confirmed the existence of the flying object, BNO News said.

In terms of altitude, this unidentified flying object was seen floating up to 50,000 feet according to the outlet.

Currently, it is not known who the object belongs to, or the threat level it poses to the public.

Multiple balloons have been shot down by US military this month.

On February 4, what was thought to be a spy balloon from China was gunned down off of a South Carolina coast, Sky News noted.

Suspicious flying objects were riddled with bullets February 11 and February 12 as well.

Remnants of the balloon were taken after the crash, and it is believed that Hawaii and Guam were its desired destinations, but it was taken off of its intended path.

This was the only instance so far where the leftover parts from the suspicious balloon were obtained.

One of the objects was brought down in Alaska, while the other was brought down over Canada’s Yukon territory.

And, a third object was brought down over Lake Huron.

President Joe Biden revealed that there was no evidence the three aerial objects down in Alaska, Canada, and over Lake Huron were related to Chinese spying.

He said: “I want to be clear – we don’t have any evidence that there’s been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky.

“We’re now just seeing more of them partially because of the steps we’ve taken to increase our radars.”

Biden also said that the US will continue to engage with China, adding that the country is “not looking for another Cold War.”

He said: “Make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down.

Live updates as Jimmy Carter spends 'final days' in hospice care
We are buckle bunny influencers - we have a motto for our hateful trolls

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War, but I make no apologies.

“I make no apologies and we will compete and will we responsibly manage that competition so that it doesn’t veer into conflict.”

Thought to be a Chinese spy balloon, the gunned-down UFO drifts to the ocean off the coast of Surfside Beach, South Carolina earlier this month

4

Thought to be a Chinese spy balloon, the gunned-down UFO drifts to the ocean off the coast of Surfside Beach, South Carolina earlier this monthCredit: Reuters
FILE - The U.S. Navy took this photo Feb. 5, 2023. when sailors were investigating a flying object on Myrtle Beach

4

FILE – The U.S. Navy took this photo Feb. 5, 2023. when sailors were investigating a flying object on Myrtle BeachCredit: AP:Associated Press

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Fed-up Megyn Kelly calls out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for his pathetic defense of Don Lemon’s misogyny – twitchy.com

Yesterday, we told you about CNN host Don Lemon sticking his big, smelly foot...
Tech News

Best phones in 2023: our 11 favorite smartphones you can buy

What's the best phone in 2023? It may seem like a simple question, but...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.