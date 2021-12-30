Large pile of rubbish dumped outside Dublin sports centre slammed as ‘the worst seen in years’

A Dublin councillor has slammed a large pile of rubbish being dumped on the street in Christmas as “the worst I’ve seen in a few years”.

Images shared by Councillor Noeleen Reilly show a small mountain of litter discarded outside the Poppintree Sports Centre in Ballymun.

The Independent Councillor for Ballymun-Finglas told Dublin Live: “It’s unfortunate. Quite a lot of the area in similar.

“It happens a lot around Christmas time. People empty their houses or if they’re getting new items for Christmas, they tend to dump their rubbish on the street. That’s the worst I’ve seen in a few years.”

She called on the Dublin City Council start enforcing their own bylaws.

“[Dumping] is illegal and there are cameras all over Ballymun and they should be able to identify who is responsible for all of this illegal dumping and they should be fined.

“And if they’re council tenants, they should get a tenancy warning. It’s simple as that. They need to enforce their own laws.”

