Laptops, monitors and more! Acer reveals several tech gift tips for Christmas

Acer released this Friday (16) its recommendations for gifting friends and family with ideal products for the home office, studies and entertainment. The list includes the brand’s most popular notebooks, monitors and gaming accessories that were successful among consumers due to their cost-effectiveness and high performance.

Monitor Acer CB292CU

The CB292CU is an ideal monitor for work and study thanks to its stretched screen that allows you to multitask. With a high resolution (2,560 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 75 Hz, the model stands out with its 29-inch panel and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology. - Advertisement - There is a highlight for the ErgoStand, a support technology that allows you to adjust the height of the screen by up to 18 centimeters with 360º rotation. Other specs include Visual Response Boost (VRB), two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Acer ED273 gaming monitor

Brand launch, the ED273 has a 27-inch screen with LED VA technology to ensure excellent color fidelity while delivering a responsive display with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz. With AMD FreeSync Premium, game playback is even smoother by minimizing GPU latency. The differential of this gamer monitor is the ZeroFrame design, which reduces the edges to deliver maximum immersion in games, movies and more.

Acer Aspire Vero

The Aspire Vero, a notebook with Acer’s sustainable proposal, is one of the brand’s recommendations for Christmas 2022. The “AV15-51-58ZM” model deserves to be highlighted as it is equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe graphics and Windows 11 operating system. Promising battery life of up to 7 hours, the laptop offers 8 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB SSD storage. This set is combined with a 15.6-inch IPS LED screen with Full HD resolution.

Acer Aspire 5

With a more modern design, the Aspire 5 A514-54-52TY is equipped with a 14-inch screen with LED technology and Full HD resolution. Here, the processor is the 11th generation Intel Core i5 that works with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. The estimated battery life for this model is up to 8 hours.

Acer Swift 3

The Swift 3 SF314-512T-54MJ is the brand’s recommended premium notebook. With a thickness of only 16.9 millimeters and a weight of 1.28 kg, the laptop sports a 14-inch touchscreen with IPS technology and Full HD resolution. Speaking of its design, there is a backlit keyboard and a biometric reader for more security. This model’s hardware is even more advanced: it is a 12th generation Intel Core i5, which promises to increase the device’s autonomy thanks to its hybrid architecture of high-performance and high-efficiency cores. The platform is combined with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Acer Nitro and Triton

Of course, gamers are not left out of the list of tech gifts, and the company’s highlights are the lines of Nitro and Triton notebooks. The spotlight is on the Nitro AN517-54-55T5, equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Its modular construction allows the 8GB of RAM to be expanded up to 64GB. In addition, its SSD offers a capacity of 512 GB. The 17.3-inch screen is a big plus for the line, as it delivers an excellent viewing area with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The hardware is cooled by CoolBoost technology, allowing the notebook to run games at full power without worrying about overheating and performance drops.

For those looking for an even more advanced solution, the Triton PT314-52S-761Z features a 12th generation Intel Core i7 and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The 14-inch screen boosts its refresh rate to 165 Hz. The models can be used to take your favorite games anywhere, and for that, Acer highlights the Acer Nitro Sports Backpack, which holds notebooks up to 17 inches. The accessory features a waterproof design with good air flow.

gaming accessories

To complete your gamer setup, Acer highlights accessories such as the Acer Galea 311, its dedicated headset for games with noise cancellation, advanced drivers and built-in microphone. The Predator Gamer Chair is manufactured with D55 density foam to ensure the best comfort during the longest games.