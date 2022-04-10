Laptop connected to power but not charging, what do I do?

Laptops allow us to work outside the home and are a vital element in working life. One of its advantages is that they do not need to be connected to the network all the time, just to charge their battery, or, at least, they should be. The truth is that one of the most common problems with these devices is when they do not charge even connecting them to the current However, there are solutions for this, we will detail them below.

Before listing the possible solutions to this routine problem, we must make sure of certain aspects. The first thing is check that the charger is properly plugged in both to the electrical network and to the laptop; It wouldn’t be the first time someone has taken their computer to a computer center only to realize that the problem is that it didn’t load properly. The ideal in the case of current is that you try several plugs, because perhaps the specific one with which you usually charge it does not work. If the battery definitely does not charge, these are the possible problems and their respective solutions. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES The charger has broken In a large number of cases, the problem that the computer does not charge is not due to the computer itself, but to its charger. The easiest way to check that this works is to remove the battery and leave the laptop only plugged into the sourceand. If it stays on, it is not a problem with the network connector, since the computer receives the necessary load to be operational. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Most power supplies incorporate a small LED pilot that indicates if it works correctly. Typically, it stays green when it’s working properly and orange, or flashing, if it’s not. What we commonly call “the laptop charger” is divided into two parts: the power supply and the wiringwe are going to verify the operation of each one.

Power supply

Using a voltmeter / multimeter, the intensity and voltage are evaluated. You may wonder how much is the right amount for each one; do not worry, because it is specified in the source. We must measure both poles with a multimeter and later with a voltmeter. First we connect the multimeter with an intensity measurement slightly higher than specified, in order not to fail, for example, if it is 3A, we select 3.2A; then we repeat the process with the voltmeter.

Cabling

The abuses to which we subject the charger wiring are well known. It is dragged and stepped on the ground, the most common place where it is placed. This can quickly destroy cables. If we fiddle with the cables if the charging icon turns on or off, spontaneously it is a wiring problem. However, this is a very rudimentary solution, it is best to check charging with another identical cable.

The battery does not contact properly

If you don’t often come into contact with computers, you’d be surprised how much dirt collects on battery connectors. Dust can cause the links to not connect properly, so with the computer off and unplugged, remove the battery. Take the opportunity to clean it, but not with a rag, but with something small and not easily broken, like a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol.

It is important that the cleaned parts do not get soaked, and also that, when you insert it back into the computer, are completely dry. Of course, be on the lookout for warranty issues that may result from messing with your computer. If it still doesn’t work, your battery is probably damaged, however, there is one last possibility: the software, although first we will teach you how to monitor a battery for future problems.

Battery monitoring (optional)

We can determine the status and capacity of the battery in case of having a Lithium Ion. To do this, click on start and select “Windows PowerShell (Administrator)”. There we type this command “powercfg /batteryreport”. We just have to follow the steps indicated by Windows to finally check the status of our battery.

Surely the battery does not respond 100%, because it is one of the fastest elements to deteriorate. Windows incorporates a periodization of battery performance, so we can estimate its drop and anticipate future problems. We can also download free programs to monitor it. One of the best is BatteryMon, which allows us to analyze its download time or performance. Another option, although more basic, is BatteryCare, which also allows you to access the energy saving formats available on your computer.

The software does not respond

Before going to your trusted store to buy another battery or change the connectors of the computer, try the following software-centric solutionswhich may fail, become corrupted or become outdated.

The most basic thing is to check if Windows detects the presence of the battery, to do this, click on the button Home > Device Manager. A list should appear containing “Batteries”. If it doesn’t appear, Windows doesn’t detect it.

If Windows detects the battery, but still won’t charge, it may be due to driver issues. You must click on the battery and select “Update driver” where the system itself will guide you to update them to the appropriate version. look at “Microsoft ACPI-Compliant Control Method Battery” (may have a similar name). Lastly, try uninstalling all drivers and forcing the computer to detect them to reinstall them by plugging it back into the charger.

Reset and update BIOS

Our last hope lies with the BIOS, or in most cases, specifically the UEFI. The first thing is to turn on the laptop and press the key that takes us to the BIOS menu. If you keep the instructions from the computer, you can check which one it was, although the most common keys are F1, F2, F12, DEL and ESC.

Once in the BIOS we select “Exit” or “Save & Exit Setup” and roll back the default parameters with “LoadDefault”. It only remains to press F10 and hit “And it is” for the changes to be saved. The computer will immediately reboot.

After completing the above process, it is recommended update the BIOS, or in most cases. We can do it through software implemented on the computer or through USB and BIOS Flashback.