Language accessibility for voice assistants: Big Tech teams up

Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft are partnering with the University of Illinois on a language accessibility project.

Some diseases change the language. Language assistants and services based on them are not designed for this. The big US tech companies have teamed up in a project with the US University of Illinois to work on it.

Those affected include people with ALS, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy and Down’s syndrome. Engadget magazine reports, citing Professor Mark Hasegawa-Johnson, who is involved in the project: “Voice controls should be available to everyone, including people with disabilities.” However, the task is difficult because it requires a lot of infrastructure. Ideally, those of the leading technology companies who have now joined forces to build an interdisciplinary team of experts in linguistics, language, artificial intelligence, security and privacy can do this.

However, language donations are still being sought that reflect a wide range of language diversity. Ultimately, machine learning models are to be trained with this data. Volunteers are paid, but data protection should of course be guaranteed. The first is US English.

Accessibility thanks to voice control

The project is already being supported by foundations. The Davis Phinney Foundation takes care of Parkinson’s, the Gleason team takes care of ALS. Polly Dawkins of the Davis Phinney Foundation tells Engadget: “Parkinson’s affects motor processes, making typing difficult, making voice control a very useful tool for communication and expression.”

Speech assistance systems such as Alexa control lights, televisions and more – here, too, they can help people with limited motor skills to go about their everyday lives without being permanently dependent on help. Google Maps also offers voice guidance for the visually impaired. The Alphabet subsidiary has an entire department dedicated to accessibility. Apps such as the Talkback screen reader or Voice Access voice control are of no use if the user is not understood.