LaLiga football is back and these apps are essential to not miss anything

The ball is about to start rolling. This same weekend the Spanish national soccer competition starts and, if you are a soccer fan, you will surely not want to miss anything. We already know that it will be Movistar and DAZN that will share the first division matches and that there are several platforms with the second division. The question is, How can we follow everything from our mobile?

In this post we will review different applications that cannot be missing on your mobile if you want to be aware of all the first and second division. Whether to watch the matches or follow the results live, there are a few very useful and tools.

to watch LaLiga 2022-2023 live

At this point we meet the platforms that broadcast the matches and their respective official applications. Needless to say, you must have contracted their packages for this, except for the last one, which will help you to watch free DTT matches.

Movistar Plus+

For yet another season, Movistar has the broadcasting rights for LaLiga. And although this year they are shared with DAZN, their app will be essential for you to see a good part of the matches that the platform has each day. If you also contracted the other half with DAZN, also in this app you will have access to the DAZN LaLiga channels.

Movistar Plus+ Price: Free

Developer: Movistar Spain

Download at: google play

DAZN

In the event that you only have football contracted with DAZN, this is the application that you will need to be able to watch the matches that are awarded to the platform each day. Though if you want to see Movistar, you won’t be able to with this app. As we told you before, the Movistar Plus+ app includes the DAZN channels, so it could be redundant to have both applications installed.

DAZN: Live Sports Price: Free

Developer: DAZN

Download at: google play

Orange TV

Once again, Orange joins football with packages that allow you to watch Movistar and DAZN football on your platform. If you are a subscriber of this company and have hired your soccer packageyou will need to have their mobile application to watch the matches live.

Orange TV Price: Free

Developer: Orange UK

Download at: google play

Tivify

Another fact that is already customary is that GOL TV once again has a free-to-air match per day, although from teams that do not play European competitions. Be that as it may, you can watch it for free on DTT, so apps like Tivify are used to watch these channels from your mobile.

Tivify Price: Free

Developer: TVUp Media Telecom SL

Download at: google play

Applications with which to follow all the results

It will be rare that you can see live all the matches of the 38 and 42 days that the first and second divisions of LaLiga have respectively. That’s why, stay up to date with live results can be of great use to you. Here are two applications that perform this function very well.

flash core

this app, formerly known as “My Bookmarks”, is one of the most complete to follow both football results and other sports. Sticking to football, we must say that its alert system for goals or important actions (cards, penalties, injuries, etc.) works wonderfully.

Flashscore Misscores Price: Free

Developer: flash core

Download at: google play

The league

If you only want to focus on the football results of the Spanish competition, the official LaLiga app It can serve you perfectly. In addition to being able to see the results live and even receive alerts, it also allows you to know other relevant data such as the classification, team and player statistics, as well as confirmed schedules for the following days.

LaLiga: Official Football App Price: Free

Developer: The National Professional Soccer League

Download at: google play

All LaLiga news with these apps

What would football be without everything that surrounds it? Transfer news in open market periods, statements by players and coaches, opinion articles and analysis… a whole world of information collected by various media specialized in sports and football.

In this case, and knowing that, in the end, each newspaper has an editorial line more suited to each other’s teams, it is advisable to app that serves as a news feed for various media that you can add yourself.

Feedly

One of the best applications to read news that shines for its careful interface in which to review the most outstanding news from our favorite media. It allows you to create different categories, so it could also be used to read news that is far from the world of football.

Feedly – Smarter News Reade Price: Free

Developer: Feedly Team

Download at: google play

flip board

Along with Feedly, this is another of the most outstanding apps in its category. It shares many of its functions with a more magazine-worthy aesthetics and that can make reading more attractive, finding ourselves in the same view with different news. It also allows you to group news by category, so the topics won’t be mixed up if you don’t want to.

flip board Price: Free

Developer: flip board

Download at: google play

Spanish Newspapers

If what you want is to visit different digital newspapers without having to enter the website of each one or download their respective apps, this is the one that works best. It is true that its interface is not the most “modern”, but meets enough to navigate between all the newspapers of national circulation, whether or not they are specialized in soccer and sports.