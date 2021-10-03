Lake Review: A vacation away from the hustle and bustle

“Time passes and sooner or later you realize that it is flowing on your face“: it is a phrase that Maureen, one of the characters of Lake loves to repeat, quoting the singer-songwriter Dolly Parton. A phrase that collects the terror of the passage of time – in this case the terror of aging – and which perfectly underlines the central theme by Lake. The weather in fact, in all its forms. The time of childhood disappeared and never reached again. Time spent with loved ones and time spent breaking down bridges. Free time, evaluated as opposed to working time, in a society that gives no respite, enhances the culture of performance and profit.

The story of a small town

The protagonist of Lake is called Meredith Weiss and is an IT prodigy destined to travel life in the “fast lane”.

On a day in September 1986, however, he decides to take a break from the rhythms of the great metropolis and return to a place of his childhood that has been missing for twenty-two years. Her father is retired and has left a vacancy at the post office in the town of Providence Oaks, Oregon: Meredith decides that this could be an opportunity to change pace, meet new people and reconnect with old friends. She therefore proposes herself as a postman and is joined by Frank Coleman, a man of experience and easygoing, but with the habit of betting. Meredith notices that Providence Oaks hasn’t changed that much, has remained crystallized over time, as if by a spell it was immune to building expansion and all the consequences of modernity. People, on the other hand, have changed. A few remained: Mildred Jenkins, the cat mistress; Maureen, the steadfast owner of the neighborhood diner. But others have died and new faces have arrived, like Angie, the girl who looks after the videotape shop.

Retracing the streets of Providence Oaks is a bittersweet experience for Meredith: for her it is a pleasure to return to her childhood places, but she soon realizes how many are twenty-two. Her friend Kay, whom she hung out with after school, is now married and has children. Meredith herself has changed: she is no longer a girl, she has responsibilities and can no longer afford to have fun and fantasize as she once did.

The town of Providence Oaks, placidly situated around a wonderful artificial lake, is for the protagonist at the same time a place of enchantment and disenchantment. A place foreign to the frenetic rhythms, to the wear and tear of alienating activities and for this tool that reveals Meredith’s metamorphosis: Providence Oaks hasn’t changed that much, Meredith is, and that place reminds her that the one she used to be can never be again.

Work and leisure

From a playful point of view Lake comes without frills and bows: is a game where you get into the post van and deliver letters and packages, occasionally interacting with the residents of Providence Oaks.

The operation is simple and straightforward: the delivery locations are visible on a mini-map that depicts a small and compact town, connected by a few roads, just enough to make the trips interesting and give a feeling of realism. There is no room for errors, as Meredith will automatically put the right letter in the mailbox she finds; only the packages require some extra attention, they must in fact be recovered from the back of the van and then delivered by hand to the recipient or placed in front of the door. You can’t deliver mail to the wrong people, there is no score or time limit: the activity is emptied of any kind of challenge and it is only a tool to set in motion the social interactions between Meredith and the residents of the town, as well as a mechanism necessary to mark the progression (the days pass only after having delivered all the mail).

Delivery rates are deliberately slow. Meredith can’t run, at most she can pick up the pace. The van moves at a moderate speed and it is not possible to drive too recklessly, cause accidents or run over pedestrians. In short, the days as a postman pass placidly and on the notes of a pleasant soundtrack composed of songs without copyright (perhaps a little too few and a little repetitive: it is advisable to turn off the radio every now and then).

Meredith will be asked to complete extra favors: Would you let a cat suffer from donuts indigestion?

Impossible not to see in these relaxed rhythms a message that overflows the boundaries of fiction and becomes a commentary on today’s video game market, where the worlds are increasingly bigger and fuller, the obsessive repetition is driven by rapid and psychologically addictive mechanics. And in which a brushstroke of humanity, realism and everyday life is missing.

Lake emerges because it often goes against the trend of the most popular customs, even if it doesn’t leave behind everything it should. For example, it includes a quick trip, a tool designed to skip portions of the game and speed up progression, but which is not really needed, given the very small size of the map. Using it would mean betraying the beauty of a setting chiseled down to the smallest detail: from the lost cat notices, to the interiors of shops, overflowing with diversified and well-finished objects. Providence Oaks is a beautiful town, one you would happily move into if you could get into your monitor (there are several similarities to Alan Wake’s Bright Falls, of which Alan Wake Remastered was recently announced).

As mentioned, the game is punctuated by Meredith’s work and takes place in two weeks (the duration is around seven hours): from Monday to Saturday the protagonist is busy delivering mail, while Sunday is her day of rest, which can dedicate to herself or to old acquaintances and new friends. The game allows you to choose which activities to engage in, whether to load on Meredith’s shoulders the burdens of an employer who constantly tampers her down or the mission of a young film lover, intent on converting the entire town to that passion. The choices will shape different Merediths: a workaholic, for example, or one who wants to take a period of well-deserved relaxation and unhook – at least for a while – the connections with her past.

Return to everyday life

Lake’s tale has multiple endings (three in all) and can also be modified in depth, although some of the multiple choice phrases only serve to build the character character without unlocking real consequences. The choices, however, fall within a specific spectrum of personalities and cannot distort Meredith’s character or change her goals much during her stay in Providence Oaks. Lake’s story remains a story halfway between nostalgic melancholy and hope for a different future, far from success but also from frenzy and turbulence. It is a story without twists or upheavals of any kind.

A cross-section of everyday life in which banalities, stories of friendship, even new loves find space: the glue of these situations is a writing that knows how to almost always be up to it and is able to move smoothly through different registers, when there is need it to be more carefree and frivolous manages to pull smiles, when it needs to be posed it knows how to offer profound content (if you are looking for another game with poignant and sometimes profound contents, take a look at the Spiritfarer review).

At the base of everything is the search for realism: the characters have credible attitudes that change from day to day according to the events that hit them. The supporting actors and the protagonist herself also change clothesthey also wear hats and jackets when outdoors and take them off when indoors, for dinner in a diner for example. It may seem like a small detail, but we have memory of few games in which this foresight was present, which instead describes an important part of life and helps in depicting digital characters as people, with their tastes and their routines.

Lake’s biggest problems are the technical compromises that the team often had to accept, clearly for production reasons. In many cases these are problems that can be easily and willingly passed over, in others, however, these compromises undermine the effectiveness and audiovisual harmony of some scenes. There are missing animations right in the topical moments, abrupt cuts in the assembly of some scenes to avoid showing animations that obviously have not been created. A shame, really, because the quality of the acting is very good and fitting with characters and situations.