Lagarde’s promise about her weapon against the crisis is vague and late

The European Central Bank has seen the light. The agency finally recognizes that it must face the increasingly high borrowing costs of some economies in the euro zone. Its governing council says it will “accelerate” the design of a new monetary policy tool to deal with rising yields in weaker countries. The commitment is late, and the intention remains vague. It is an invitation to investors to test the determination of the central bank.

Less than a week ago, the ECB’s governing body did not see the need to take any specific action to combat divergent financial conditions between member states. The premium investors demand to hold debt issued by countries like Italy and Spain had already started to rise, as all major central banks have raised interest rates, and the ECB itself ended its own quantitative easing program. .

The differential of the Italian debt with respect to the German widened by 37 basis points after last week’s meeting, when President Christine Lagarde limited herself to indicating that her institution would be willing to act, without further details.

The belated reaction of the ECB now raises two questions. The first is how fast the design acceleration of the new instrument can be. The bank seems to imply that it was already working on designing an asset purchase program, which would allow it to focus its purchases on countries whose bond yields do not reflect economic fundamentals. But the ECB has had months to prepare an exit from so-called quantitative easing.

The second issue is the credibility of such a program, given the persistent divisions within the governing council over a bond purchase program targeting individual states. Yesterday’s announcement implies that a majority has finally accepted the need for a program to ensure that countries with reasonable economic policies are not unduly punished by the markets.

But divisions remain over the level of yields that would justify ECB intervention, and whether such action would be conditional on specific policy commitments from individual governments. That was the case with the ECB’s previous tool to help individual countries, Mario Draghi’s so-called Direct Monetary Transactions, which have gone unused. Council hawks also fear that the ECB could be accused of financing governments, or financing money.