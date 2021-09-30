Lack of truck drivers spikes Eurowag’s price

The truck driver shortage in Europe has a silver lining for some. Eurowag, a London-listed Czech group, has created a lucrative business to help companies run.

Road transport needs a revamp. The industry relies heavily on small businesses – almost all of which have fewer than 50 employees – who often rely on spreadsheets or even notes taped to the wall to organize themselves. The result is that a third of the trucks in Europe circulate empty. Navigating the national tax systems is an additional burden.

Eurowag’s majority shareholder and CEO, Martin Vohanka, has created a company that helps plan routes, fuel payments or cross-border sales taxes. Combining data allows you to detect fraud. It generates revenue from software subscriptions, and charges for tolls and fuel bills through variable fees. He also uses his influence to negotiate fuel prices for his customers.

This has made it a fast growing and very profitable business. In January-June, its net income grew more than 20% year-on-year to 73 million, and almost half in EBITDA. The IPO will value it at 1,700 million, 51 times the 33 million of adjusted net profit of the last fiscal year. The business payments company Fleetcor, which is listed in the US for $ 22 billion, does so only 21 times. But Eurowag grows faster.

The driver shortage may help justify that assessment. Transport Intelligence estimates that in 2020 Germany lacked up to 60,000 drivers, while the UK needed 76,000. If smart planning helps companies reduce the number of empty trucks, they will save on fuel and may need fewer drivers. Concentration in the sector can mean, over time, that there are fewer, larger and more efficient companies. Until then, Vohanka can live in the fast lane moment.