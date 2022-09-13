Lack of discussion culture: SPD general secretary deletes Twitter profile

SPD Secretary Kevin Kühnert had 370,000 followers on Twitter. On Monday, the distortions were “simply too stupid” for him – although not forever.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert has deactivated his Twitter profile, even though he had 370,000 subscribers there. He has hardly used the account in recent months, said Kühnert on Monday in an interview with the editorial network Germany. “Then you just have to draw the conclusion for yourself at some point and say: This doesn’t seem to be the right medium for sending and receiving, especially for my political work.”

He has found that Twitter distorts his perception of reality, said Kühnert: “I simply think that the of , as it takes place on Twitter, and also the way in which society is represented there, or, I would say, absolutely it is not represented that this leads to false conclusions and errors in political decisions.”

In a live conversation with party leader Lars Klingbeil on Instagram on Monday evening, Kühnert said the decision to leave Twitter is unlikely to be permanent. The stumbling block to deactivating the Twitter profile on Monday of all days was the reaction to an interview, the statement of which was spread on Twitter, some of it alienated. “That was just too stupid for me today,” said Kühnert. It is not to be understood as a political statement against social networks or the like.

